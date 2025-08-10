Next Article
Kerala: Lottery seller brother missing after elderly sisters found dead
Two elderly sisters, Sreejaya (71) and Pushpa (66), were found strangled in their Kozhikode home on Saturday.
Their brother Pramod (63), who lived with them and sold lottery tickets, is missing and suspected to be involved.
Police have launched a search for him.
Pramod's phone has been switched off since
On Saturday morning, Pramod called relatives about the deaths of both sisters but then disappeared—his phone has been off since.
The sisters' bodies were found in separate rooms, covered with white cloths. Forensics confirmed they were strangled.
Neighbors haven't been able to reach Pramod either. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and tracking his last known location in Feroke as the investigation continues.