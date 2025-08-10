Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain next week India Aug 10, 2025

Heads up, Himachal Pradesh: the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain from Monday through Thursday.

The state is already dealing with intense monsoon showers—Kangra alone got 68.4mm of rain just since Saturday night, and places like Murari Devi and Palampur have seen over 50mm.