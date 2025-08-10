Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain next week
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh: the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain from Monday through Thursday.
The state is already dealing with intense monsoon showers—Kangra alone got 68.4mm of rain just since Saturday night, and places like Murari Devi and Palampur have seen over 50mm.
112 deaths, 360 roads closed due to rain
All this rain isn't just about wet roads—it's caused serious disruption. Around 360 roads are closed, including part of NH-305, making travel tough (Mandi and Kullu districts are hit hardest).
Tragically, there have been 112 deaths and 37 people are missing due to rain-related incidents.
Power lines and water supply systems have also taken a big hit.
₹2,000 crore losses since late June
Since late June, the state's faced dozens of flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides—causing nearly ₹2,000 crore in losses.
Rainfall is already running 11% above normal this season, showing just how challenging these weeks have been for everyone living there.