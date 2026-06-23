After Lucknow fire, Jaipur seals 14 coaching centers, issues warnings
India
After a tragic fire in Lucknow earlier this month, Jaipur officials got serious about fire safety.
On June 23, they checked out coaching centers across the city and ended up sealing 14 places that didn't meet basic safety standards.
Over two dozen more centers got official warnings, so things are getting strict.
Jaipur flags nearly 600 heritage spots
Inspectors found issues like broken firefighting systems and blocked emergency exits, pretty big gaps if you're studying there every day.
Chief Fire Officer Devendra Meena shared that since June 4, nearly 600 spots in Jaipur's heritage area (including about 150 coaching centers and libraries) have been flagged for not following rules.
The crackdown is all about keeping students safe, with more checks still to come.