After Lucknow fire, Jaipur seals 14 coaching centers, issues warnings

Jaipur flags nearly 600 heritage spots

Inspectors found issues like broken firefighting systems and blocked emergency exits, pretty big gaps if you're studying there every day.

Chief Fire Officer Devendra Meena shared that since June 4, nearly 600 spots in Jaipur's heritage area (including about 150 coaching centers and libraries) have been flagged for not following rules.

The crackdown is all about keeping students safe, with more checks still to come.