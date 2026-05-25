After minister, Coimbatore cops 'laugh' during presser on minor's rape-murder

A video of senior police officials laughing at a press conference on the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore has sparked widespread outrage. The incident took place after Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana was also criticized for allegedly laughing when asked about the case. In the video, Inspector General of Police RV Ramya Bharathi, along with Coimbatore Range DIG P Saminathan and SP Allatipalli Pavan Kumar Reddy, was seen smiling during the press conference.

Social media backlash 'Absolute disgrace': Netizens react to video The video has sparked a huge backlash on social media, with many users slamming the officers for their behavior. Another user wondered, "Why is she laughing throughout unnecessarily? Take action against such officers. They don't know how to behave during serious situations." Another wrote, "A 10-year-old was abducted, assaulted, and murdered -- and instead of showing basic sensitivity, these officers looked more interested in cracking jokes at a press conference. Absolute disgrace."

Twitter Post Top cop seen smiling and rubbing her fingers A senior Tamil Nadu police officer has landed in controversy after a video showing her laughing moments before addressing the media on the Coimbatore girl rape-murder case went viral on social media, triggering outrage and criticism.



Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R V… https://t.co/RuaSQzfXUw pic.twitter.com/ELJlLgRAcV — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 25, 2026

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Clarification issued Minister reacts to trolling Minister Keerthana has clarified that her smile was not related to the case and came after the media interaction had ended. She said she was only taking administrative questions at that time. The minister also condemned what she called "baseless criticisms, personal attacks and unnecessary trolling," saying "distorting facts and turning someone's personal moments into political weapons is not a healthy approach for society."

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BJP BJP targets minister The BJP claimed she appeared to be smiling during the exchange and that her behavior was unacceptable considering the gravity of the offense. "We have a woman minister who was all smiles when asked about this tragic murder of a 10-year-old child. She said she would only take questions on administrative matters and laughed it off," BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam alleged.