After nearly 35 years Vidyavihar flyover to cut Mumbai commutes

₹178cr project raises tree loss concerns

The project kept getting delayed since its proposal in 1991 and construction began afterward.

It's now set to finish by August 2026 with a budget of ₹178 crore.

But there's an environmental cost: over 200 trees will be affected, though BMC plans to plant more than 10 times that number elsewhere and maintain them for seven years.

Environmentalists worry about losing green cover as Mumbai faces hotter days and climate challenges.