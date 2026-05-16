Trump may resume strikes on Iran if talks fail

United States President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a major decision on Iran . According to The New York Times, his top aides are preparing to resume air strikes if diplomatic efforts fail. This development comes soon after Trump's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping , where they discussed the situation in Iran and its impact on the Strait of Hormuz.

Military readiness Preparations for 'Operation Epic Fury' underway The Pentagon is reportedly preparing for all contingencies, including the possible resumption of "Operation Epic Fury." Military planners are said to be getting ready to resume air strikes under a new operational name after last month's ceasefire. Regional intelligence indicates a tilt toward escalation, with US and Israeli forces engaged in their largest joint preparations since the ceasefire.

Nuclear agreement US and China agree on Iran, but no pressuring asked Trump has confirmed that he discussed Iran with President Xi, but did not ask Beijing to pressure Tehran. Both leaders agree that "Iran can't have nuclear weapons" and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened. However, Trump dismissed Iran's latest peace proposal, indicating his firm stance on the issue despite other nations' efforts to broker a compromise. "I looked at it, and if I don't like the first sentence, I just throw it away," Trump told reporters.

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