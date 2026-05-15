IPL 2026: LSG earn thumping win over CSK in Lucknow

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to defend a score of 187/5 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL match at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. The CSK innings was propelled by a stellar performance from Kartik Sharma, who scored his career-best T20 score of 71. Shivam Dube also contributed with an explosive unbeaten knock of 32. In response, Mitchell Marsh's explosive 90 laid the base of LSG's 7-wicket win.

Match highlights CSK recover after losing 3 early wickets CSK started their innings on a high note with Samson hitting three boundaries in the first over off Mohammed Shami. However, Akash Singh struck back quickly, dismissing Gaikwad and Samson in quick succession. Urvil Patel also fell to Akash's bowling, leaving CSK at 52/3. But Kartik and Dewald Brevis came together for a crucial 70-run partnership off just 44 balls. Brevis managed 25 runs off 16 balls. He hit 2 sixes.

Scoring spree Kartik shines before Dube finishes things off Kartik grew in confidence with every boundary he hit and reached his second 50 of the season off 35 balls. He took on every LSG pacer after Akash had dismissed CSK's top-order batsmen quickly. Dube and Prashant Veer initially struggled against Mayank Yadav's pace but found their rhythm in the last two overs. They scored 60 runs off the last five overs, ensuring CSK posted a competitive total of 187/5. Dube ended up scoring a 16-ball 32*.

Advertisement

Information Summary of LSG's bowlers Shami bowled 4 overs and clocked 1/41. Akash was the star for LSG. He claimed 3/26 from 4 overs. Prince Yadav went wicketless and managed 0/49 from 4 overs. Mayank managed 0/26 from his 4-over spell. Shahbaz Ahmed picked 1/45 from his 4 overs.

Advertisement

Kartik Kartik Sharma slams his 2nd half-century of IPL 2026 Kartik's knock of 71 was laced with six fours and 5 sixes. With this effort, he raced to 244 runs from 9 matches in his debut IPL season at an average of 34.85. This was his 2nd fifty of the season. As per ESPNcricinfo, from 21 T20 matches, Kartik has amassed 578 runs at 30-plus. This was his 4th fifty in T20s.

Information LSG's Akash Singh floors CSK with three-fer Playing his 11th career IPL match, Akash (3/26) raced to 12 wickets at 29.33. The pacer registered his best figures. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 30 T20 matches, he owns 25 wickets at 36.16. His economy rate is 8.94.

Chase Marsh leads LSG's chase Chasing a target of 188 runs, Marsh went on the offensive right from the start. He scored 56 of the 86 runs that LSG scored in the powerplay. Marsh's aggressive assault during the powerplay set the tone. He added a 135-run stand alongside Josh Inglis for the 1st wicket. Although Marsh fell short of his century by 10 runs, Nicholas Pooran ensured a comprehensive victory for LSG with his performance.

Information Marsh surpasses 100 IPL sixes Marsh hit 7 sixes and 9 fours in this contest. With his first maximum, he completed a century of sixes in the premier tournament. He has hit 106 sixes. As many as 68 of his sixes have come for LSG.

Fifties Marsh registers his 8th fifty in LSG colors Playing his 67th IPL match, Marsh now owns 1,759 runs from 61 innings at 29.81. His strike rate is 147.56. This was Marsh's 11th fifty in IPL (100s: 2). Notably, 1,094 of his IPL runs have come for LSG from 25 matches at 43.76. He owns 8 fifties (100s: 2). Versus CSK, Marsh has 191 runs from 8 matches. This was his maiden fifty.

Do you know? Marsh has amassed 467 runs in IPL 2026 In 12 matches this season, Marsh has amassed 467 runs at 38.91. In addition to a ton, he owns 2 fifties. The experienced Aussie star has smoked 31 sixes and 40 fours. His strike rate is 162.15.

Record 3rd-highest partnership record for LSG (any wicket) As per Cricbuzz, Marsh and Inglis's 135-run stand is LSG's 3rd-highest (any wicket) in IPL. Highest partnerships for LSG (any wicket): 210* - Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul vs KKR, Mumbai DYP, 2022 152 - Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant vs RCB, Lucknow, 2025 135 - Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis vs CSK, Lucknow, 2026 134 - Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul vs CSK, Lucknow, 2024

Do you know? 39th T20 fifty for Marsh's blade Playing his 245th T20 match, Marsh has raced to 6,470 runs from 232 innings at 33.69. He slammed his 39th T20 fifty (100s: 5). Marsh has amassed 330 sixes and 516 fours in the 20-over format.

Duo Inglis and Pooran make their presence felt Inglis played 2nd fiddle in the stand of 135. He scored a 32-ball 36, hitting a six and three fours. In 175 T20s, he owns 4,163 runs from 165 innings at 29.63. On the other hand, Pooran slammed a 17-ball 32*. He smoked four sixes and a four. In 455 T20s, Pooran has amassed 10,587 runs from 428 innings at 29.65. He has smashed 729 sixes and 702 fours.

Kamboj Kamboj clocks 0/63 from 2.4 overs CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj clocked 0/63 from 2.4 overs. Introduced in the 3rd over, Kamboj started by conceding a four against Inglis. His 1st over went for 11 runs. It had three dot balls. Marsh then smashed Kamboj for 4 successive sixes in the 5th over. He finished the over with a four. Brought back to bowl the 17th over, Pooran finished things off for LSG as Kamboj conceded 4 sixes.

Record 2nd-most expensive figures by a CSK bowler As per Cricbuzz, Kamboj clocked the 2nd-most expensive figures by a CSK bowler in an IPL game. Most runs conceded by a CSK bowler in an innings: 0/65 (3) - Khaleel Ahmed vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2025 0/63 (2.4) - Anshul Kamboj vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026 0/62 (4) - Lungi Ngidi vs MI, Delhi, 2021 2/61 (4) - Shardul Thakur vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

Do you know? Kamboj clocks these sorry records Eight sixes conceded by Kamboj is the joint-most by a bowler in an IPL innings, alongside Yash Dayal against KKR in Ahmedabad. Kamboj became the second bowler to concede 60-plus in an IPL game while bowling three or fewer overs after Khaleel (0/65 vs RCB).