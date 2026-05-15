Mitchell Marsh hammers his 11th fifty in IPL: Key stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh slammed a solid knock of 90 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 59 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday. Chasing an 188-run target, Marsh and his Australian teammate Josh Inglis added 135 runs for the 1st wicket. Thereafter, Marsh also departed off the following ball. He was run out.

Knock Marsh hits a 21-ball fifty, toys with CSK bowlers Marsh hit a 21-ball fifty inside the powerplay. He was unbeaten on 56 as LSG scored 86/0 in this phase. In the 5th over, he smacked Anshul Kamboj for four sixes and a four. He then attacked Spencer Johnson in the sixth over. Even after the PP overs, Marsh continued his free-flowing run. In the 12th over, LSG lost Inglis before Marsh too perished.

IPL Marsh registers his 8th fifty in LSG colors Playing his 67th IPL match, Marsh now owns 1,759 runs from 61 innings at 29.81. His strike rate is 147.56. This was Marsh's 11th fifty in IPL (100s: 2). Notably, 1,094 of his IPL runs have come for LSG from 25 matches at 43.76. He owns 8 fifties (100s: 2). Versus CSK, Marsh has 191 runs from 8 matches. This was his maiden fifty.

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Information Marsh surpasses 100 IPL sixes Marsh hit 7 sixes and 9 fours in this contest. With his first maximum, he completed a century of sixes in the premier tournament. He has hit 106 sixes. As many as 68 of his sixes have come for LSG.

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Information Marsh has amassed 467 runs in IPL 2026 In 12 matches this season, Marsh has amassed 467 runs at 38.91. In addition to a ton, he owns 2 fifties. The experienced Aussie star has smoked 31 sixes and 40 fours. His strike rate is 162.15.

Record 3rd-highest partnership record for LSG (any wicket) As per Cricbuzz, Marsh and Inglis's 135-run stand is LSG's 3rd-highest (any wicket) in IPL. Highest partnerships for LSG (any wicket) 210* - Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul vs KKR, Mumbai DYP, 2022 152 - Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant vs RCB, Lucknow, 2025 135 - Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis vs CSK, Lucknow, 2026 134 - Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul vs CSK, Lucknow, 2024