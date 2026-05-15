Mitchell Marsh completes century of IPL sixes: Key stats

Star Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh has hit a major milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by smashing his 100th six in the competition. The Lucknow Super Giants opener reached the milestone with his very first maximum against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. Marsh ended up hammering 90, hitting six fours and 7 sixes during his stay. Here's more.

Knock Marsh shines for LSG with a solid knock Marsh hit a 21-ball fifty inside the powerplay. He was unbeaten on 56 as LSG scored 86/0 in this phase. In the 5th over, he smacked Anshul Kamboj for four sixes and a four. He then attacked Spencer Johnson in the sixth over. Even after the PP overs, Marsh continued his free-flowing run. In the 12th over, LSG lost Inglis before Marsh too perished.

Stats Over 1,600 runs in the league Marsh, who made his IPL debut way back in 2010, took just 67 matches and 61 innings to hit his 100th six, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns 106 sixes. His tally includes 1,759 runs from 61 innings at 29.81. His strike rate is 147.56. The Australian dasher has touched the 50-run mark 13 times, converting two of them into centuries.

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