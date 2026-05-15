IPL 2026: CSK's Anshul Kamboj records unwanted feats against LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj had a poor day at office in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants. The match held at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium saw Kamboj concede 63 runs from just 2.4 overs. Nicholas Pooran hit him for 4 successive sixes in the 17th over to win the game, chasing 188.

Bowling Kamboj gets dealt with sixes Introduced in the 3rd over, Kamboj started by conceding a four against Josh Inglis. His 1st over went for 11 runs. It had three dot balls. Mitchell Marsh then smashed Kamboj for 4 successive sixes in the 5th over. He finished the over with a four. Brought back to bowl the 17th over, Pooran finished things off for LSG as Kamboj conceded 4 sixes.

Information 8 sixes and three fours off Kamboj's bowling From the 16 balls he bowled against LSG, Kamboj was smoked for 8 sixes and 3 fours. He delivered four dot balls and gave away a three.

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Record 2nd-most expensive outing for CSK in an IPL contest As per Cricbuzz, Kamboj has bowled the 2nd-most expensive figures by a CSK bowler in an IPL game. Most runs conceded by a CSK bowler in an innings: 0/65 (3) - Khaleel Ahmed vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2025 0/63 (2.4) - Anshul Kamboj vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026 0/62 (4) - Lungi Ngidi vs MI, Delhi, 2021 2/61 (4) - Shardul Thakur vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

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