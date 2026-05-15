CSK's Kartik Sharma slams his 2nd half-century of IPL 2026
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Kartik Sharma shone with a 42-ball 71 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. The match is being held at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. Kartik came to the crease when CSK were 36/2. He made his presence felt with a superb knock before perishing in the 16th over.
Knock
Kartik shines with a gutsy knock
Kartik added 16 runs alongside Urvil Patel before the latter departed with CSK being 52/3 in the 8th over. Kartik then resurrected CSK's innings with a solid 70-run stand alongside Dewald Brevis for the 4th wicket. He completed his fifty in the 15th over with a six. In the 16th over, he smashed spinner Shahbaz Ahmed before falling to him after an expansive shot,
Stats
4th T20 fifty for Kartik
Kartik's knock was laced with six fours and 5 sixes. With this effort, he has raced to 244 runs from 9 matches in his debut IPL season at 34.85. This was his 2nd fifty of the season. As per ESPNcricinfo, from 21 T20 matches, Kartik has amassed 578 runs at 30-plus. This was his 4th fifty in T20s.