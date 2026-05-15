CSK's Kartik Sharma slams his 2nd half-century of IPL 2026

Knock

Kartik shines with a gutsy knock

Kartik added 16 runs alongside Urvil Patel before the latter departed with CSK being 52/3 in the 8th over. Kartik then resurrected CSK's innings with a solid 70-run stand alongside Dewald Brevis for the 4th wicket. He completed his fifty in the 15th over with a six. In the 16th over, he smashed spinner Shahbaz Ahmed before falling to him after an expansive shot,