LSG's Akash Singh floors CSK with three-fer in IPL 2026
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Singh dented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a three-fer in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. The left-arm pacer bowled 4 overs and clocked 3/26 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Akash removed CSK openers Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad before dismissing Urvil Patel. CSK were 52/3 with Urvil's dismissal.
Wickets
Three wickets for Akash
Akash was introduced in the 2nd over and he conceded 7 runs. In the 4th over, Gaikwad hit him for a four before departing. A back of a length ball did the trick. In the 6th over, Akash got the dangerous Samson. A flick shot ended in a catch. In the 8th over, Urvil fell while trying to play a pull shot.
Information
Akash races to 25 wickets in T20s
Playing his 11th career IPL match, Akash has raced to 12 wickets at 29.33. This is now his best figures. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 30 T20 matches, he owns 25 wickets at 36.16. His economy rate is 8.94.