LSG's Akash Singh floors CSK with three-fer in IPL 2026

Wickets

Three wickets for Akash

Akash was introduced in the 2nd over and he conceded 7 runs. In the 4th over, Gaikwad hit him for a four before departing. A back of a length ball did the trick. In the 6th over, Akash got the dangerous Samson. A flick shot ended in a catch. In the 8th over, Urvil fell while trying to play a pull shot.