Trump-Xi summit ends with no major trade breakthroughs

United States President Donald Trump has concluded a two-day summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. The summit was attended by a high-profile business delegation from various sectors, including agriculture, aviation, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Despite the warm rhetoric and symbolism of the visit, few details have emerged about any concrete agreements between the two superpowers.

Diplomatic gesture Trump's invitation to Xi for White House visit President Trump invited President Xi to the White House in September, calling their talks "very successful." China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed Xi's visit to Washington this autumn. However, no major trade breakthroughs or business deals have been announced by either side. The lack of concrete agreements has left many questions unanswered about the future of US-China trade relations.

Aerospace deal Trump announces Boeing deal, but no confirmation from China President Trump claimed that China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing jets, with a possibility of buying another 750. The aerospace company confirmed the deal, which would be its first major agreement with China in almost a decade, the BBC reported. However, there has been no confirmation from Chinese officials regarding this or any other deals discussed during the summit.

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Tech talks Tesla and NVIDIA's role in the talks The summit also saw Tesla CEO Elon Musk and NVIDIA's Jensen Huang take center stage, highlighting the importance of electric vehicles, AI, and semiconductors in US-China relations. Despite these high-profile appearances, US export controls on advanced chips were not a major talking point during the talks. The issue of tariffs remained unresolved as Trump revealed that he and Xi didn't discuss them at all during their meeting.

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Taiwan tensions Taiwan linked to US-China economic ties Taiwan was linked to the broader economic relationship between the US and China, with President Xi warning that it could lead to "clashes and even conflicts" if mishandled, according to Chinese state media. This comes amid ongoing tensions over China's claims on the self-governing island. The summit also touched upon expanding Chinese market access for US companies and increasing Chinese investment in American industries.