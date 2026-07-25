After NEET leak NTA launches recruitment via Pratibha Setu
After the NEET paper leak sparked protests across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is shaking things up with a big recruitment drive.
Starting July 25, they are looking for young talent through the UPSC Pratibha Setu portal, following advice from a high-level committee led by Professor K. Radhakrishnan.
NTA to hire translators and experts
The focus is on hiring people to improve exam security, assessment methods, and accessibility for students with disabilities.
There is also a push for better technology, like AI-supported testing, and more roles in cybersecurity to stop leaks and malpractice.
This comes after 47 NTA officials were already dismissed, with some facing criminal charges.
The agency is also bringing in translators and subject experts as part of its overhaul.