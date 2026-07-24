US imposes 10% forced labor tariff on Indian imports
What's the story
The United States has imposed a 10% tariff on imports from India and over a dozen other countries. The move comes after a months-long investigation into forced labor practices. The new tariff is lower than the proposed 12.5% under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US to impose retaliatory trade measures against unfair or discriminatory practices.
Global impact
India on same level as Pakistan, Bangladesh
The 10% tariff now puts India on the same level as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and many Latin American and Asian countries.
In total, Washington has imposed tariffs on 60 nations that make up over 99% of US imports for not banning and effectively enforcing restrictions against goods produced with forced labor.
The new tariffs replace a temporary global tariff of the same rate that was announced in February, and which expired this week.
Human rights
Action aimed at correcting 'human rights abuse'
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the action is aimed at correcting a "human rights abuse and distortive trade practice."
He expressed hope that trading partners would adopt and enforce forced labor import prohibitions effectively.
The decision comes after two Section 301 investigations initiated by the Trump administration in March; the forced labor investigation has concluded with this tariff action, while the excess capacity investigation remains ongoing.
Trade negotiations
India defended its record during public consultations
The US Trade Representative's Office had earlier indicated that India could face a higher tariff of 12.5% under the forced labor investigation.
However, Indian industry bodies and government officials defended the country's record during public consultations, citing constitutional provisions prohibiting forced labor.
The tariff announcement comes even as India and the US continue to negotiate a broader trade agreement.
Economic implications
India accepted proposed 18% tariff
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said India accepted a proposed 18% tariff as it would give a competitive edge over neighboring countries and similar Southeast Asian economies.
However, the US Supreme Court later struck down the Trump administration's global reciprocal tariffs, creating uncertainty about how the agreed tariff would be implemented.
Unlike competitors such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which are only facing the forced labor probe, India is under two separate Section 301 investigations.