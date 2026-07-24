Paper leak cases: PM Modi vows more stringent measures
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised more stringent measures to tackle the ongoing paper leak cases. The announcement comes as activist Sonam Wangchuk announced he was breaking his fast "in view of possible violence in the country." In a video statement, PM Modi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and said that "many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months."
Government response
Culprits arrested, in jail: PM
PM Modi said that the culprits behind the paper leaks have been arrested and are now in jail.
He stressed the need to conduct exams for at least 22 lakh students without any delay.
"Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year," he added.
The Prime Minister also revealed plans for a fast-track court to expedite legal proceedings in these cases.
Legal proceedings
Cabinet meeting to discuss fast-track court
PM Modi said, "I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court. Today, the departments worked hard and gave me the approval late at night."
He added that there will be a cabinet discussion on Friday before finalizing plans for the fast-track court.
The PM hopes to pass a bill related to this starting Monday when Parliament's second week begins.
Protest demands
CJP demands Pradhan's resignation
Meanwhile, the CJP has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The group also raised concerns about NEET, unemployment, and alleged CBSE on-screen marking irregularities.
The protests have continued since June 6 and gained traction after activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike on June 28, which ended on Friday.
In response to these demands, the Centre has transferred higher education secretary Vineet Joshi to another ministry and appointed new officials in school and higher education departments.
Legal measures
Fast-track court to hear offenses under Public Examinations Act
The fast-track court will hear offenses under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
All pending cases under this law will be transferred to the new court immediately.
The anti-cheating law prescribes a maximum sentence of five years and a fine up to ₹10 lakh for those convicted.
Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya has appointed Anu Grover Baliga as special CBI judge for this purpose.