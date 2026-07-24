'Very difficult': Mayank Yadav reflects on injury layoff
What's the story
Mayank Yadav was a 22-year-old when he made his India debut in 2024. However, a string of injuries kept him away from the game for two years. Despite the challenges, his determination to represent India never wavered. The young pacer made a stellar comeback in the first T20I against Zimbabwe with a Player-of-the-Match performance. He picked up two wickets for just 18 runs in four overs. Following the game, the youngster reflected on his injury issues.
Personal struggle
It was a challenge, says Yadav
Reflecting on his challenging journey, Yadav said, "It was very difficult, especially the gap of two years was a challenge because age wasn't on my side."
He added that he felt like he had to "suffer so much at a young age." But despite all this, the motivation to play for India always kept him going.
Team performance
A young pace attack for India
In the first match of the three-match series, India fielded a young pace attack. Along with Yadav, Ashok Sharma made his debut on this tour.
Despite having only played three games for India himself, Mayank was part of the inexperienced unit, as batting all-rounder Shivam Dube (71 T20I caps) was the most experienced seamer in it.
Team dynamics
Bond with fellow pacers
Talking about his conversations with the other young fast bowlers, Yadav said they don't talk much about pace but share a good bond.
He shared inputs with Prince and Ashok after bowling the first over of the match.
The seamers took five out of seven wickets that fell in this game, helping India restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 and win by seven wickets.
Match highlights
Confident under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy
Yadav expressed his confidence while playing under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.
He said, "I hadn't spoken to him much before the game." He added, "But during the game, he showed a lot of confidence in the bowlers."
India's chase was led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who became the youngest to score a half-century in internationals.
He scored his maiden T20I 50 off just 18 balls as India raced to 66 for 1 in the powerplay.
Feat
Yadav scripts history with first-ball wicket
Yadav made a sensational return to international cricket with a wicket off his first ball.
He dismissed Zimbabwean opener Brian Bennett on the match's very first ball, with wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan taking a brilliant catch.
As per Cricbuzz, he became the third Indian to take a wicket on the first ball of a T20I.
The pacer later dismissed Dion Myers and finished with 2/18 in four overs.