Harare T20I: Mayank Yadav scripts history with first-ball wicket

After India elected to field, Mayank was right on the money, stunning Brian Bennett.

The ball pitched on a good length outside off and squared up Bennett.

Despite the on-field umpire not giving it out initially, Kishan was sure about the nick and convinced Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer to review the decision.

The UltraEdge confirmed a faint nick, overturning the decision and sending Bennett back for a golden duck.