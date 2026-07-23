Harare T20I: Mayank Yadav scripts history with first-ball wicket
What's the story
Team India pacer Mayank Yadav made a sensational return to international cricket with a wicket off his first ball. He struck twice as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 in the 1st T20I in Harare. Mayank dismissed Zimbabwean opener Brian Bennett on the match's very first ball, with wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan taking a brilliant catch. This was his first T20I outing in nearly two years.
Bowling prowess
A brilliant delivery to start with
After India elected to field, Mayank was right on the money, stunning Brian Bennett.
The ball pitched on a good length outside off and squared up Bennett.
Despite the on-field umpire not giving it out initially, Kishan was sure about the nick and convinced Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer to review the decision.
The UltraEdge confirmed a faint nick, overturning the decision and sending Bennett back for a golden duck.
Debut details
Mayank joins this elite list
Mayank's comeback against Zimbabwe was historic as he became the third Indian to take a wicket on the first ball of a T20I.
He joined Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya on this elite list.
Arshdeep achieved this feat against the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup, while Hardik did so against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup.
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Striking first ball
According to Cricbuzz, this was the second instance of Mayank taking a wicket off the first ball of a T20I innings. The pacer, who did so in his previous T20I (2024), is in the elite club comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar (thrice), Hardik (twice), Arshdeep (twice), and Ravichandran Ashwin (once).
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Mayank concludes with 2/18
Mayank later dismissed Dion Myers and finished with 2/18 in four overs. The pacer, whose career was earlier marred by perpetual injuries, was recalled to India's T20I side in the absence of first-choice pacers.
Career trajectory
Mayank had a great IPL debut
Mayank had made a remarkable start to his career when he debuted in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Representing Lucknow Super Giants, he became the first player in IPL history to win consecutive player-of-the-match awards in his first two games.
The Indian pacer, who stunned with his speed of over 155kph, made his T20I debut later that year.