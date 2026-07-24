Brent crude tops $100 for first time since May
What's the story
Brent crude oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel for the first time since May. The spike comes after Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for an attack on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. The incident has raised fresh concerns over energy supplies and escalated geopolitical tensions in West Asia, leading to a sharp rise in global crude oil prices.
Attack details
Houthis claim attack on Saudi oil tankers
The Houthi group has claimed responsibility for targeting two Saudi oil tankers, days after Saudi forces attacked Sanaa airport.
The developments have intensified tensions between Riyadh and the Iran-backed group.
The spike in oil prices comes as fears of potential disruptions to crude oil and gas supplies from the region grow.
The renewed escalation in West Asia has added to uncertainty in global energy markets, with investors closely monitoring developments in the Red Sea.