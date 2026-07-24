Wangchuk's message after ending hunger strike: Details government assurances 

Wangchuk's hunger strike was launched in support of students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demanding accountability in the examination system.

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), gained national attention with thousands participating in demonstrations and the "Chalo Sansad" march.

After receiving assurances from Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk ended his fast.