Wangchuk's message after ending hunger strike: Details government assurances
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The decision came after he received written assurances from the central government. The assurances included that no cases would be filed against peaceful protesters, including those involved in the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" march. The government also promised to discuss examination reforms and prevention of future paper leaks in Parliament.
Protest details
Wangchuk's fast in support of NEET-UG students
Wangchuk's hunger strike was launched in support of students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demanding accountability in the examination system.
The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), gained national attention with thousands participating in demonstrations and the "Chalo Sansad" march.
After receiving assurances from Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk ended his fast.
Twitter Post
'END OF HUNGER': Sonam Wangchuk's video message
END OF HUNGER... BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026
Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the… pic.twitter.com/0C9YX5VlsL
Health update
Prime Minister Modi welcomes decision
Wangchuk, who lost around 11kg during his fast, was shifted to Medanta Hospital from Safdarjung Hospital amid legal proceedings.
He said he will explain the conditions for ending his fast in a separate video.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end his fast and urged him to follow medical advice for recovery.
Protest continuation
CJP demands Pradhan's resignation
The CJP welcomed Wangchuk's decision but said their agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
Wangchuk had joined the CJP-led protest on June 28, demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and reforms to the education system.
His hunger strike was a part of these demands.