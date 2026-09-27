After NEET leak, NTA moves office and tightens exam security
After the 2026 NEET paper leak caused a huge stir, leading to student protests and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is taking no chances.
It has shifted its office to the Government of India Press Building on Minto Road and, following Prime Minister Modi's call for tighter exam security, is rolling out new safety measures.
NTA brings 39 CISF personnel
The NTA has brought in 39 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who will be using X-ray scanners and metal detectors to keep things secure.
Access is now restricted, with confidential zones set up inside the building.
A chief information security officer is on board, and regular cybersecurity checks are happening, all aimed at making sure exam leaks do not happen again.