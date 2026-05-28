After NEET-UG cancelation defense ministry considers military transport June 21
After the NEET-UG exam was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak, the government is now thinking about bringing in the military to make sure question papers are safely transported for the re-exam on June 21.
Security is getting a major upgrade, with the Defence Ministry considering stepping in to keep things tight at every stage.
Rajnath Singh holds interministerial security meeting
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just held a big meeting at his residence with top officials, including education and communications ministers, to work out stronger security plans.
The Prime Minister's Office is closely tracking everything, and PM Modi is getting regular updates.
Nearly 2.3 million students will sit for the re-exam under these new measures.
Also, if you're one of those affected, NTA has extended the deadline for candidates to submit bank account details for fee refunds till June 22 at 11.50pm so everyone gets their money back without extra stress.