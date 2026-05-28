After NEET-UG cancelation defense ministry considers military transport June 21

Rajnath Singh holds interministerial security meeting

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just held a big meeting at his residence with top officials, including education and communications ministers, to work out stronger security plans.

The Prime Minister's Office is closely tracking everything, and PM Modi is getting regular updates.

Nearly 2.3 million students will sit for the re-exam under these new measures.

Also, if you're one of those affected, NTA has extended the deadline for candidates to submit bank account details for fee refunds till June 22 at 11.50pm so everyone gets their money back without extra stress.