RR reach Qualifier 2, eliminate SRH from IPL 2026: Stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old prodigy, made several records in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) . Sooryavanshi floored SRH with a gutsy 97 off 29 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. His effort and Dhruv Jurel's 50 helped RR score 243/8 in 20 overs. In response, RR won by 47 runs as SRH faltered with the bat (196/10) to get eliminated from IPL 2026.

RR innings Sooryavanshi's explosive innings powers RR to mammoth total It was a vintage knock from the teenage sensation, who toyed with SRH's bowlers. In the 1st over, he smashed Pat Cummins for a six and then punctured the bowler in the 3rd over. Sakib Hussain became his prey in the 4th over as he completed a 16-ball fifty. Sooryavanshi continued to attack SRH after the powerplay. He added 125 runs alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. After his dismissal, Jurel played a fine knock of 50 whereas Riyan Parag smashed 26.

SRH bowlers How did the SRH bowlers fare? Cummins managed 0/64 from his 4 overs. Eshan Malinga claimed 1/40 from his 4 overs. Sakib Hussain went wicketless and clocked 0/52. Hinge was the pick of the SRH bowlers and claimed 3/54 from his 4 overs. Shivang Kumar bowled 2 overs and managed 1/19. Nitish Reddy bowled well and clocked 1/12 from 2 overs.

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Chase How did SRH's chase pan out? SRH lost Abhishek Sharma (0) in the 1st over before a 51-run stand followed between Travis Head and Ishan Kishan. SRH saw Kishan get dismissed in the 3rd over by Jofra Archer. And this wicket opened the floodgates. Cummins' side was reduced to 57/4 in no time and then 81/5 to hand RR the momentum. Reddy scored a brisk 38 off 20 balls before falling to Ravindra Jadeja. He added 56 runs alongside Salil Arora. However, RR were always ahead.

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Information RR to face Gujarat in Qualifier 2 With this win, RR will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Earlier, Gujarat lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Whoever wins the contest between RR and Gujarat, will reach the final and take on defending champions RCB. Meanwhile, SRH have been eliminated.

Sooryavanshi 680 runs for Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026 Sooryavanshi slammed 97 off 29 balls. He smoked 12 sixes and 5 fours. He now owns 680 runs from 15 matches in the IPL 2026 season at 45.33. He smashed his 4th half-century of the season (100s: 1). He owns 55 fours and 65 sixes with a strike rate of 242.85. Overall in the IPL, he has amassed 932 runs from 22 games at 42.36 (50s: 5, 100s: 2). He has smashed a whopping 89 IPL sixes.

Records Sooryavanshi breaks Pant, Jaiswal and Warner's records As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to surpass 600 runs in an IPL season, going past Rishabh Pant, who did so for Delhi Capitals in 2018. He owns the most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season (680), bettering Jaiswal's 625 in IPL 2023. Sooryavanshi also owns the most powerplay runs in an IPL season (490), surpassing David Warner (467).

Sixes Sooryavanshi breaks this sixes record of Chris Gayle Sooryavanshi now owns the most sixes in an IPL season (65). He surpassed Chris Gayle, who had smashed 59 sixes in the IPL 2012 season. Most sixes in an IPL season 65 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026) 59 - Chris Gayle (2012) 52 - Andre Russell (2019) 51 - Chris Gayle (2013) 45 - Jos Buttler (2022)

Raina Sooryavanshi rubs his shoulders with Suresh Raina As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi (16) equaled Suresh Raina for the fastest 50 in IPL knockouts/playoffs (by balls). Meanwhile, he became the 3rd batter after Raina and Adam Gilchrist to notch a 50-plus score in IPL knockouts/playoffs. 50+ scores in overs (1-6) in IPL knockouts/playoffs 87 - Suresh Raina vs PBKS, 2014 74 - Adam Gilchrist vs DD, 2009 60 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, 2026*

Notable records Other notable records for the teenage sensation Sooryavanshi equaled Nicholas Pooran for the most IPL 50s in less than 20 balls. Only Abhishek Sharma is ahead (6). Sooryavanshi clocked his 5th 50-plus score inside the first six overs (powerplay) in IPL. He steered clear of Travis Head (4). Only Warner (6) is ahead of Sooryavanshi in this regard. Sooryavanshi now owns the record for the most sixes by a batter inside the powerplay of an IPL innings (8).

Unique More unique records attained by the southpaw For the 4th time, Sooryavanshi hit 10-plus sixes in an IPL innings. It's now the joint-most in the tourney alongside Gayle (4). Sooryavanshi (12) surpassed Shubman Gill (10) for the most sixes in an IPL innings (knockouts/playoffs). Sooryavanshi's 97 is the second-highest individual score for RR in an IPL knockout/playoff game, behind 106* runs by Jos Buttler against RCB in the qualifier 2 of IPL 2022.

Do you know? A partnership record for Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal's 125-run stand is the second-highest opening partnership in an IPL knockout/playoff match after 159 runs added by Murali Vijay and Mike Hussey for CSK against RCB in the 2011 IPL final.

Jurel Dhruv Jurel hammers his 6th half-century of IPL 2026 Jurel hit 5 fours and three sixes versus SRH (SR: 238.10). He raced to 508 runs this season from 15 games at 39.07. He clocked his 6th fifty. As per Cricbuzz, Jurel became the 3rd batter to score 500+ runs from No. 3 or lower for RR in an IPL edition after Parag (573 in 2024) and Sanju Samson (531 in 2024). In 57 IPL games, Jurel now has 1,188 runs at 32.10. He registered his 10th IPL fifty.

Information Jaiswal and Parag contribute for RR Jaiswal scored 29 runs off 29 balls (4s: 4). He raced to 426 runs from 15 games in IPL 2026 at 32.76. On the other hand, Parag smashed a 12-ball 26. He now owns 298 runs from 13 matches this season at 24.83.

Hinge Praful Hinge claims 3/54 versus RR It was SRH pacer Hinge who dismissed Sooryavanshi, breaking a 125-run stand. Hinge then broke a 55-run stand for the 3rd wicket to dismiss half-centurion Jurel. He restricted RR to 207/4 in the 16th over by sending back skipper Parag. In what is his debut IPL season, Hinge has impressed with a tally of 14 wickets from 7 matches at an average of 21.78. His economy rate of 11.73 is however on the higher side.

RR Brilliant RR attain these batting feats RR clocked their 8th 200-plus team total in IPL 2026. Meanwhile, this was their 8th 200-plus total against SRH in the IPL. It's the joint-best tally by a side in the competition. RR also registered their highest team total in IPL history, bettering their 242/6 versus SRH in IPL 2025. As per Cricbuzz, RR's 37 boundaries is the 2nd-most in an IPL knockout/playoff game. RR also clocked the 2nd-best score in an IPL knockout/playoff contest.

Abhishek SRH's Abhishek records his 8th duck this year (T20s) Abhishek (0) fell to Archer in the 1st over of SRH's innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has now recorded 8 ducks in T20s this year from 28 matches. He owns 886 runs at 34.07 (SR: 202.74). Notably, he owns 8 fifties and a hundred. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, this is now his 3rd duck. He managed a duck against Lucknow Super Giants on April 5 before a golden duck versus RR on April 13.

Information 17th T20 duck for Abhishek; 6th in IPL Overall in T20s, this was the batter's 17th duck. From 196 matches (192 innings), Abhishek owns 5,804 runs at 33-plus (SR: 175-plus). As many as 6 of his T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 92 matches at 29.37. He owns 2,379 IPL runs.

Do you know? Kishan ends with 602 runs in IPL 2026 Kishan played a brisk 33-run knock off 11 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 3). He finished his IPL 2026 season with a tally of 602 runs from 15 matches at 40.13. Overall, he owns 3,600 career IPL runs at 30.50.

Klaasen SRH supremo Klaasen makes this record SRH's Heinrich Klaasen scored 18 runs off 10 balls versus RR. Notably, he finished his campaign with 624 runs from 15 matches at 48. As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen now owns the 2nd-most runs by an overseas batter in an IPL season among non-opening batters. Most runs by an overseas batter in an IPL season (non-openers) 687 - AB de Villiers (2016) 624 - Heinrich Klaasen (2026)* 622 - Kane Williamson (2018) 552 - Glenn Maxwell (2014)

Information Reddy and Arora clock 30-plus scores for SRH Reddy slammed 38 off 20 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 2). He finished the season with an impressive 302 runs. Arora also chipped in with 35 runs off 21 balls (4s: 2. 6s: 2). Across 11 innings, he managed 156 runs for SRH this season.