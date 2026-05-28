IPL 2026 Eliminator: Jofra Archer claims match-winning 3/58 versus SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler Jofra Archer shone for his side versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator. He bagged three wickets for 58 runs from his 4 overs. Archer's influence with the ball helped RR claim a 47-run win as they reached Qualifier 2. Earlier, RR managed 243/8 in 20 overs, riding on a record-breaking 97 from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blade.

Archer Archer makes his presence felt in the PP overs Archer started well and dismissed SRH opener Abhishek Sharma for a two-ball duck in the 1st over. Ishan Kishan came on and attacked Archer, who conceded 16 runs in his opener. In the 3rd over, Kishan toyed with Archer before the Englishman bounced back and dismissed the former. Archer conceded 17 runs. In the 5th over, Archer sent back Travis Head to peg back SRH inside the powerplay. He returned back to bowl the 17th over and conceded 17 runs.

Information 24 wickets for Archer in IPL 2026 Archer has raced to 24 wickets in IPL 2026 from 15 matches at an average of 21.41. His economy rate reads 9.17. He is only behind Kagiso Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in terms of wickets this season (26 each).

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Numbers Archer races to 83 IPL wickets Overall in the IPL, Archer now owns 83 wickets from 63 matches at 25.49. His ER is 8.16. As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has amassed 13 wickets from 8 matches against SRH at 24.53 (ER: 9.96). Overall in the 20-over format, the England pacer has bagged 262 scalps from 207 matches at 23.45. His economy rate is 8.05.

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