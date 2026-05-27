SRH's Abhishek Sharma records his 17th T20 duck: Key stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma fell for a 2nd-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The match in Mullanpur saw Abhishek get dismissed by fast bowler Jofra Archer in a chase of 244. For the 2nd time this season, Abhishek posted a duck against RR from three outings. Here's more.

Information Archer dismisses the dangerous Abhishek A well directed short ball saw Abhishek fail to see it out. He shuffled a bit and tried to help the ball along, but it got big on him and lobbed off the glove to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

2026 8th duck this year (T20s), including 3 in IPL 2026 As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has now recorded 8 ducks in T20s this year from 28 matches. He owns 886 runs at 34.07 (SR: 202.74). Notably, he owns 8 fifties and a hundred. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, this is now his 3rd duck. He managed a duck against Lucknow Super Giants on April 5 before a golden duck versus RR on April 13.

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Information 17th T20 duck for Abhishek; 6th in IPL Overall in T20s, this was the batter's 17th duck. From 196 matches (192 innings), Abhishek owns 5,804 runs at 33-plus (SR: 175-plus). As many as 6 of his T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 92 matches at 29.37. He owns 2,379 IPL runs.

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