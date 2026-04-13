Abhishek Sharma records his 7th T20 duck in 2026: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma fell for a first-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Monday. The match in Hyderabad saw Abhishek get dismissed by fast bowler Jofra Archer after RR asked SRH to bat first. Abhishek has had a mixed T20 campaign in 2026. Here we decode his numbers.

Information Abhishek throws his wicket away Abhishek threw his wicket away after wanting to go big on the first ball of SRH's innings. He advanced down the wicket against a short ball and ended up getting a thick top edge. Ravi Bishnoi completed a fine catch.

Stats 7th duck this year (T20s), including 2 in IPL 2026 As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has now recorded 7 ducks in T20s this year from 18 matches. He owns 452 runs at 26.58 (SR: 203.6). Notably, he owns 5 fifties. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, this is now his 2nd duck. He managed a duck against Lucknow Super Giants on April 5. His scores in IPL 2026 read: 7, 48, 0, 74 and 0.

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Information 16th T20 duck for Abhishek; 5th in IPL Overall in T20s, this was the batter's 16th duck. From 186 matches (182 innings), Abhishek owns 5,370 runs at 32.34 (SR: 173.95). As many as 5 of his T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 82 matches at 27.01.

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