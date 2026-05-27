Praful Hinge claims 3/54 versus RR in IPL 2026 Eliminator
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge claimed 3/54 versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday. The match was held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. RR managed a commanding 243/8 in 20 overs. In a stunning display of power hitting, RR's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an incredible 97 runs. Meanwhile, Hinge did a reasonable job for his side.
Bowling
Hinge picks the crucial wicket of Sooryavanshi
RR were off to a flier with Sooryavanshi dictating the show. Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, the former added 125 runs in no time. It was Hinge who dismissed Sooryavanshi, who smashed several records in a gutsy 97 off 29 balls. Hinge then broke a 55-run stand for the 3rd wicket to dismiss half-centurion Dhruv Jurel. He restricted RR to 207/4 in the 16th over by sending back skipper Riyan Parag.
Information
14 wickets in IPL 2026
In what is his debut IPL season, Hinge has impressed with a tally of 14 wickets from 7 matches at an average of 21.78. His economy rate of 11.73 is however on the higher side.