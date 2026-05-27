Praful Hinge claims 3/54 versus RR in IPL 2026 Eliminator

Bowling

Hinge picks the crucial wicket of Sooryavanshi

RR were off to a flier with Sooryavanshi dictating the show. Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, the former added 125 runs in no time. It was Hinge who dismissed Sooryavanshi, who smashed several records in a gutsy 97 off 29 balls. Hinge then broke a 55-run stand for the 3rd wicket to dismiss half-centurion Dhruv Jurel. He restricted RR to 207/4 in the 16th over by sending back skipper Riyan Parag.