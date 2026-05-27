IPL Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes records with 97 versus SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered records books in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Sooryavanshi Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking knock of 97 off 29 balls in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. With this effort, the southpaw made a host of records with the bat. On the same note, here are the records made by him.

Knock A champion knock from Sooryavanshi's blade It was a vintage knock from the teenage sensation, who toyed with SRH's bowlers. In the 1st over, he smashed Pat Cummins for a six and then punctured the bowler in the 3rd over. Sakib Hussain became his prey in the 4th over as he completed a 16-ball fifty. Sooryvanshi continued to attack SRH after the powerplay before falling to Praful Hinge (8th over).

Information A 125-run stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal Notably, Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 125 runs for the 1st wicket. Jaiswal was on 25 off 20 balls when Sooryavanshi was dismissed. 12 sixes and 5 fours flew out from the latter's bat in Mullanpur.

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Runs 680 runs in IPL 2026 Sooryavanshi has raced to 680 runs from 15 matches in the IPL 2026 season at 45.33. He smashed his 4th half-century of the season (100s: 1). He owns 55 fours and 65 sixes with a strike rate of 242.85. Overall in the IPL, he has amassed 932 runs from 22 games at 42.36 (50s: 5, 100s: 2). He has amassed 89 IPL sixes.

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Records Sooryavanshi breaks Pant, Jaiswal and Warner's records As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to surpass 600 runs in an IPL season, going past Rishabh Pant, who did so for Delhi Capitals in 2018. He has the most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season (680), bettering Jaiswal's 625 in IPL 2023. Sooryavanshi now owns the most powerplay runs in an IPL season (490), surpassing David Warner (467).

Sixes Sooryavanshi breaks this sixes record of Chris Gayle Sooryavanshi now owns the most sixes in an IPL season (65). He surpassed Chris Gayle, who had smashed 59 sixes in the IPL 2012 season. Most sixes in an IPL season 65 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026) 59 - Chris Gayle (2012) 52 - Andre Russell (2019) 51 - Chris Gayle (2013) 45 - Jos Buttler (2022)

Raina Sooryavanshi rubs his shoulders with Suresh Raina As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi equaled Suresh Raina for the fastest 50 in IPL knockouts/playoffs (by balls). Meanwhile, he became the 3rd batter after Raina and Adam Gilchrist to notch a 50-plus score in IPL knockouts/playoffs. 50+ scores in Overs (1-6) in IPL knockouts/playoffs 87 - Suresh Raina vs PBKS, 2014 74 - Adam Gilchrist vs DD, 2009 60 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, 2026*

50s Unique half-century records for Sooryavanshi Sooryavanshi equaled Nicholas Pooran for the most IPL 50s in less than 20 balls. Only Abhishek Sharma is ahead (6). Sooryavanshi clocked his 5th 50-plus score inside the first six overs (powerplay) in IPL. He steered clear of Travis Head (4). Only Warner (6) is ahead of Sooryavanshi in this regard.

Records Other notable records for the teenage sensation Sooryavanshi now owns the record for the most sixes by a batter inside the powerplay of an IPL innings (8). For the 4th time, Sooryavanshi hit 10-plus sixes in an IPL innings. It's now the joint-most in the tourney alongside Gayle (4). Sooryavanshi (12) surpassed Shubman Gill (10) for the most sixes in an IPL innings (knockouts/playoffs).