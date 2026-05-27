IPL: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks this sixes record of Chris Gayle

Rajasthan Royals (RR) teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has entered records books in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Sooryavanshi now owns the most sixes in an IPL season. He has surpassed Chris Gayle, who had smashed 59 sixes in the IPL 2012 season. Sooryavanshi got past Gayle with his 7th six in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

Do you know? Sooryavanshi slams 97 versus SRH; smokes 12 sixes Sooryavanshi completed a 16-ball fifty against SRH. He got to a half-century in the 4th over of RR's innings. He smashed pacer Sakib Hussain for three sixes in the over. He ended up scoring a 97-run knock off 29 balls, smoking 12 sixes (4s: 5).

Sixes Most sixes in an IPL season Sooryavanshi is now the 1st batter in IPL history to smack 60-plus sixes in a season. As mentioned, he bettered Gayle's record of 59. Most sixes in an IPL season 65 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026) 59 - Chris Gayle (2012) 52 - Andre Russell (2019) 51 - Chris Gayle (2013) 45 - Jos Buttler (2022)

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