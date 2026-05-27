Dhruv Jurel hammers his 6th half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Dhruv Jurel shone for his side against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday. Jurel walked in when RR were 125/1 after 8 overs. Soon the side became 137/2 before Riyan Parag joined Jurel and they added a 55-run stand. Jurel was dismissed for 50 off 21 balls with RR being 192/3. Here's more.

Information A pivotal knock from Jurel's blade Jurel hit a crucial fifty for RR in this massive clash. He made sure RR's momentum was in place after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an explosive 97 upfront. Jurel dominated the 55-run stand alongside Parag and steadied RR. Praful Hinge dismissed Jurel in the 14th over.

2026 3rd RR batter with this IPL record in a season Jurel hit 5 fours and three sixes versus SRH (SR: 238.10). He has raced to 508 runs this season from 15 games at 39.07. He clocked his 6th fifty. As per Cricbuzz, Jurel became the 3rd batter to score 500+ runs from No. 3 or lower for RR in an IPL edition after Parag (573 in 2024) and Sanju Samson (531 in 2024).

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