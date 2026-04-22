After Pahalgam attack that killed 26 India launches Operation Sindoor

India treats terror strikes as war

India now treats any terror strike as an "act of war," responding with full military force.

It also paused the Indus Water Treaty and sped up dam projects to control water flow to Pakistan.

On top of that, the defense budget jumped from ₹6.81 lakh crore to ₹7.85 lakh crore, focusing on modern tech like drones and homegrown production lines for better self-reliance.