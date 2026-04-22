After Pahalgam attack that killed 26 India launches Operation Sindoor
After a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam last year that claimed 26 lives, India has shifted its defense strategy big time.
Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025, struck infrastructure linked to terror groups and retaliatory strikes were also carried out on several military bases in Pakistan, making it clear: "dialogue and terror cannot coexist."
This marks a much tougher stance on national security.
India treats terror strikes as war
India now treats any terror strike as an "act of war," responding with full military force.
It also paused the Indus Water Treaty and sped up dam projects to control water flow to Pakistan.
On top of that, the defense budget jumped from ₹6.81 lakh crore to ₹7.85 lakh crore, focusing on modern tech like drones and homegrown production lines for better self-reliance.