Nitish Rana slams his maiden half-century in IPL 2026: Stats 

Delhi Capitals batsman Nitish Rana had been under the scanner for his inconsistent run in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . However, he turned things around with an impressive half-century against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21. Despite conceding a whopping 55 runs in bowling, Rana made up for it with his bat. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Bowling woes Rana's bowling woes Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel surprised everyone by giving Rana the ball in the second over. Despite being a part-time off-break bowler, he managed to concede just six runs in his first over. However, he was later taken for cleaners as Rana finished his four-over spell with figures worth 0/55. Abhishek Sharma's 135*-run knock had powered SRH to 242/2 batting first,

Knock A much-needed knock from Rana's blade Meanwhile, Rana came to bat at number three in the third over. The southpaw made his intentions clear by hammering spinner Shivang Kumar for 18 runs in just one over. His aggressive approach paid off as he completed his half-century in just 27 balls, marking his first of the season. Rana added 86 runs with KL Rahul (37) before falling to Eshan Malinga.

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Stats Here are his numbers Rana scored 57 runs off 30 balls, slamming seven fours and three sixes. His previous scores this season were 5, 0, and 15. Overall, this was his 21st IPL fifty, and a maiden one in DC colors, as per ESPNcricinfo. Across 122 IPL games, Rana has raced to 2,930 runs at 27.64 (SR: 136.78).

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