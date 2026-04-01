IPL 2026: SRH's Malinga, Dubey dismantle DC with stunning spells 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a comprehensive 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and saw SRH post an impressive total of 242/2 while batting first. In response, DC managed to score only 195/7, falling short by a considerable margin. Though Abhishek Sharma's 135* headlined the game, Eshan Malinga and Harsh Dubey also powered SRH with stunning spells. Here are the key stats.

DC innings DC fall short in run chase Chasing a stiff total, DC lost opener Pathum Nissanka (8) cheaply. Though an 86-run stand between KL Rahul (37) and Nitish Rana (57) ignited their hopes, both set batters fell in quick intervals. Sameer Rizvi (41) and Tristan Stubbs (27) also played decent cameos, but their efforts could only decrease the margin of defeat.

Bowling heroics Malinga shines with 4 wickets Malinga was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, picking up four wickets in his spell. He dismissed Rana, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, and Tristan Stubbs - all key batters for DC. His reverse swing with an old ball proved to be a game-changer in the latter half of the innings, leaving DC with no answers. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Dubey claimed three scalps in the final over to seal SRH's dominant win.

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Malinga Maiden IPL four-fer for Malinga Eshan Malinga was the pick of the SRH bowlers, claiming 4/32 from four overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his maiden IPL four-fer, which took him to 25 wickets from 14 games at 18.20 (ER: 9.16). The Sri Lankan has claimed 12 wickets across seven games this season (ER: 9.43). Overall, in T20 cricket, the pacer now has 64 wickets from 46 games at 20.7 (4W: 3).

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