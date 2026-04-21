IPL 2026: Ton-up Abhishek powers SRH to triumph over DC 

Riding on a record-breaking ton from Abhishek Sharma , Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League clash in Hyderabad. Abhishek's stunning 135* powered SRH to a mammoth 242/2 while batting first in the game. Though DC fought well in response with Nitish Rana 's fifty leading the charge, they (195/9) eventually fell short. Here are the key stats.

SRJ innings Abhishek powers the Orange Army The SRH opener was indeed on a roll as he slammed bowlers for fun. Abhishek attacked from the outset, having dominated a 97-run opening stand with Travis Head (37). In skipper Ishan Kishan (25), the former got another potent partner as the duo added 79 runs. Abhishek's 66-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (37*) added the finishing touches as SRH posted 242/2 batting first.

DC's chase Here's how DC responded with the bat Chasing a stiff total, DC lost opener Pathum Nissanka (8) cheaply. Though an 86-run stand between KL Rahul (37) and Nitish Rana (57) ignited their hopes, both set batters fell in quick intervals. Sameer Rizvi (41) and Tristan Stubbs (27) also played decent cameos, but their efforts could only decrease the margin of defeat. As a result, DC were restricted to 195/9.

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Abhishek A knock of ages from Abhishek's blade Abhishek returned unbeaten on 135 off 68 balls, hammering 10 sixes and as many fours. As the batter's maiden IPL hundred was a 141 off just 55 balls against Punjab Kings last year, he became the first batter to record two 130-plus scores in the tournament's history. He also became the first batter with four 130-plus scores in T20 cricket history.

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Elite list Abhishek joins an elite list of players With his latest efforts, Abhishek has raced to 2,139 runs from 84 IPL games (81 innings) at an average of 29.30, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally now includes 11 fifties and two tons. His strike rate is 169.22. During his stay, Abhishek has become the fourth batsman to complete 2,000 runs (2,076 at 28.83) in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information Most runs in IPL 2026 With this ton, Abhishek became the first batter to complete 300 runs in IPL 2026. He has now taken his tally to 323 runs from seven games at 53.83. He also owns the most sixes this season (27) as his strike rate is 215.33.

T20 feat Abhishek goes at par with Kohli Abhishek has now gone at par with Virat Kohli in terms of most T20 hundreds by an Indian (9 each). With his 71st run, Abhishek also went past 5,500 T20 runs (50s: 34). Across 184 innings, the batter has raced to 5,564 runs as he averages 33.31 and has a strike rate of 175.13.

Klaasen Klaasen becomes third-fastest to 100 IPL sixes Klaasen smoked three fours and as many sixes during his 13-ball 37*. With his first maximum, Klaasen became the third-fastest player to complete 100 IPL sixes, in terms of innings taken (52). Klaasen reached the 100 sixes mark in just 1,072 balls, making him the seventh-fastest player to do so in terms of deliveries faced.

Career Here are his IPL numbers Klaasen has completed 102 IPL sixes. He has also hit 120 fours. He has now raced to 1,800 runs from 56 IPL matches at 41.86 (SR: 166.51). The former South African international has 12 50-plus scores in the league, including two tons. Klaasen has been in sublime form this season, scoring 320 runs from seven games at 53.33 (50s: 3, SR: 153.11).

Rana Rana slams his maiden half-century in IPL 2026 Rana scored 57 runs off 30 balls, slamming seven fours and three sixes. His previous scores this season were 5, 0, and 15. Overall, this was his 21st IPL fifty. Across 122 IPL games, Rana has raced to 2,930 runs at 27.64 (SR: 136.78). This was Rana's fifth fifty against SRH, which took him to 614 runs at an average of 34.11 (SR: 140.5).

Malinga Maiden IPL four-fer for Malinga Eshan Malinga was the pick of the SRH bowlers, claiming 4/32 from four overs. This was his maiden IPL four-fer, which took him to 25 wickets from 14 games at 18.20 (ER: 9.16). The Sri Lankan has claimed 12 wickets across seven games this season (ER: 9.43). Overall, in T20 cricket, the pacer now has 64 wickets from 46 games at 20.7 (4W: 3).

Dubey Career-best figures for Dubey Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey also bowled well for SRH, claiming 3/12 from two overs - his best figures in T20 cricket. Across nine IPL games, he has completed 13 wickets at 18.46 (ER: 8.88). Eight of his wickets have come across six outings in IPL 2026. Dubey has taken his T20 tally to 34 wickets from 36 games at 23.32.