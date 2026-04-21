Heinrich Klaasen becomes third-fastest to 100 IPL sixes: Stats 

Sunrisers Hyderabad dasher Heinrich Klaasen has become the third-fastest player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to hit 100 sixes, in terms of innings taken. He achieved this feat during SRH's match against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. Klaasen reached the milestone in just 52 innings, putting him only behind only Chris Gayle (37) and Andre Russell (47) on the all-time list, as per Cricbuzz.

Performance analysis Seventh-fastest player to reach the milestone Klaasen reached the 100 sixes mark in just 1,072 balls, making him the seventh-fastest player to do so in terms of deliveries faced. His explosive batting style played a crucial role in SRH's commanding position during the match against Delhi Capitals. Klaasen scored an unbeaten 37 off just 13 balls, while Abhishek Sharma also remained unbeaten with a stellar knock of 135 off just 68 deliveries. Their efforts powered SRH to a mammoth 242/2 in Hyderabad.

Stats Here are his IPL numbers Klaasen smoked three fours and as many sixes during his 37*-run stay. The dasher has completed 102 IPL sixes. He has also hit 120 fours. He has now raced to 1,800 runs from 56 IPL matches at 41.86 (SR: 166.51). The former South African international has 12 50-plus scores in the league, including two tons. Klaasen has been in sublime form this season, scoring 320 runs from seven games at 53.33 (50s: 3, SR: 153.11).

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Information Third SRH batter with this feat 101 of Klaasen's 102 IPL sixes have come in SRH colors. David Warner (143) and Abhishek (123) happen to be the only other batters with 100-plus sixes for the Orange Army.

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