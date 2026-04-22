Woeful Chelsea suffer 5th successive Premier League defeat: Key stats

Chelsea 's dismal 2025-26 season hit a new low as they suffered their fifth consecutive Premier League defeat, this time at the hands of Brighton. The match ended in a humiliating 3-0 loss for the Blues, marking their first barren streak of such magnitude since 1912. Chelsea were all over the place and lacked character to match an in-form Brighton side. Here are further details and stats.

Points table Brighton climb above Chelsea in the standings Brighton's victory was secured by goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood, and Danny Welbeck. The win propelled the Seagulls above Chelsea into sixth place in the league standings. After 34 matches, Brighton are placed 5th with 50 points. Notably, the Seagulls claimed their 13th win of the season. Chelsea have slipped to sixth and could drop down further by the weekend. It was their 12th defeat of the season.

Player performance Moises Caicedo comes under fire The performance of Chelsea's players, including Moises Caicedo who was signed for £120 million, came under fire after the defeat. Caicedo was blamed for Hinshelwood's second goal as Brighton fans celebrated the poor showing of him, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez. The loss further highlights the struggles of a team that has invested heavily in new talent but continues to underperform on the pitch.

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Welbeck Welbeck gets to 13 Premier League goals this season Welbeck came on as a sub and scored Brighton's third goal. As per Opta, he went on to equal the goalscoring record for Brighton in a Premier League season (13 - level with Glenn Murray from 2018-19). Meanwhile, his 13 goals in the current campaign are also the most by any English player. Former Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford player Welbeck has raced to 90 Premier League goals in 396 appearances. He also owns 31 assists.

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Do you know? Unwanted records for Chelsea As per Opta, across each team's last nine games in the Premier League, only Tottenham Hotspur (2) have picked up fewer points than Chelsea (5). Chelsea have also lost five successive league games without scoring for the first time since November 1912.

Information Chelsea post these worrying numbers Chelsea have lost five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 1993. As per Squawka, Chelsea have suffered more Premier League losses under head coach Liam Rosenior (6 in 13) this season than they did under Enzo Maresca (5 in 19).