Trump extends Iran ceasefire but says blockade will remain

United States President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran . The decision, he said, was taken at the request of Pakistani mediators and will give Tehran more time to put forward a proposal to end the war. Trump said, "I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded."

Diplomatic developments Iran yet to respond to Trump's announcement Trump did not give a specific deadline for the truce extension, suggesting that it is open-ended, at least from the US side. The previous two-week truce was set to expire on Wednesday. Iran has not yet responded to this announcement. The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that an official position would be announced later. However, with the naval siege still ongoing, it is uncertain whether the extension will be enough to get Iran to the bargaining table in Islamabad.

Diplomatic tensions Foreign minister calls blockade 'act of war' Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier slammed the blockade as an "act of war" and violation of the ceasefire. While Iran has publicly rejected the naval siege, Trump implied that differences within Tehran's leadership are impeding diplomatic efforts. "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured...and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif...we have been asked to hold our attack on..Iran," he wrote.

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Negotiation hurdles US and Iran agreed to 2-week ceasefire on April 8 The US and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, but disagreements over Lebanon's inclusion and control of the Strait of Hormuz have led to tensions. To end the war, the US wants Iran's nuclear program completely shut down, as well as curbs on missile production and backing for regional allies such as Hezbollah and Hamas. However, Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium as part of a civilian nuclear program.

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