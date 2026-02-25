After Pawar crash, DGCA tightens rules for charter flights
After two tragic charter plane crashes this year, India's aviation regulator (DGCA) is cracking down with strict new safety rules for private and non-scheduled flights.
The move comes after the Baramati crash that killed Ajit Pawar and others in January, and a fatal air ambulance accident in Chatra just days ago.
The DGCA says it's taking a "zero-tolerance" approach from now on.
Operators must disclose aircraft age, maintenance records
Charter flight companies now have to be upfront about their aircraft age, maintenance records, and pilot experience—posting all of it online.
The DGCA will start publishing operator safety rankings too.
If senior managers let safety slip, they'll be held personally responsible.
Pilots breaking duty rules or landing in unsafe conditions could lose their licenses for up to five years; companies could even lose their operating licenses.
Surprise audits to check for unauthorized flights
Surprise audits are coming: the DGCA will randomly check cockpit recordings, flight tracking data, and fuel logs to catch unauthorized flights.
Operators must install real-time weather update systems and strengthen pilot training, including recurrent training for weather awareness and decision-making.
Already, four planes have been grounded for violations, and companies without proper maintenance setups will need to hire certified repair shops.