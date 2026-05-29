After question bank leak, NTA tightens NEET-UG exam security

Retest set for June 21

These updates come from a panel of experts who listened to students and other stakeholders before suggesting more than 100 fixes.

The canceled exam affected nearly 2.3 million students, so a retest is now set for June 21, with the government even considering using Air Force planes to keep papers safe.

Meanwhile, medical groups have taken their concerns about exam integrity all the way to the Supreme Court, hoping these new steps will restore trust in NEET-UG.