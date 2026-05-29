After question bank leak, NTA tightens NEET-UG exam security
After a major question bank leak forced the cancelation of NEET-UG 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is stepping up security for future exams.
Expect stricter checks like Aadhaar-based biometric verification, CCTV monitoring at centers, mobile jammers to block cheating, and smarter data analytics to catch anything suspicious.
Retest set for June 21
These updates come from a panel of experts who listened to students and other stakeholders before suggesting more than 100 fixes.
The canceled exam affected nearly 2.3 million students, so a retest is now set for June 21, with the government even considering using Air Force planes to keep papers safe.
Meanwhile, medical groups have taken their concerns about exam integrity all the way to the Supreme Court, hoping these new steps will restore trust in NEET-UG.