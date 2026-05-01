Jemimah Rodrigues slams her 16th fifty in Women's T20Is: Stats

Indian women's cricket team batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues shone for her side against England in the 1st T20I held at County Ground, Chelmsford. She scored a fine 69-run knock off 40 balls as India managed 188/7 in 20 overs. Jemimah walked in when India were 7/2 after one over. She added 67 runs alongside Yastika Bhatia inside the powerplay as India managed 73 runs in the first six overs. India recorded their highest powerplay score. Here's more.

Duo A 126-run stand added between Bhatia and Rodrigues Bhatia and Rodrigues went on to add a total of 126 runs off 76 balls for the 3rd wicket, steadying India's ship. A positive brand of cricket was on offer blended with runs. Rodrigues dominated the partnership with 65 runs off 38 balls. After Bhatia's dismissal (133/3), Rodrigues also perished soon thereafter, leaving India reeling at 137/4. Charlie Dean dismissed Rodrigues in a crucial moment of the contest.

Runs 2nd T20I fifty versus England Women Rodrigues smashed 10 fours and a six in her knock of 69. With this knock, she has raced to 2,702 runs in Women's T20Is at an average of 30.35 from 124 matches (111 innings). She slammed her 16th fifty in the format. Rodrigues also went past 300 fours (308), as per ESPNcricinfo. Versus England, she now owns 394 runs from 19 games at 24.62. She clocked her 2nd fifty against England.

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