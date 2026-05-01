Mauricio Pochettino in talks to manage AC Milan: Details here

Mauricio Pochettino , the head coach of the US men's national soccer team, has reportedly held preliminary discussions with Italian Serie A club AC Milan about taking over as their manager next season. The news was first reported by Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. Pochettino is currently focused on preparing his team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico this summer.

Uncertainty Pochettino's contract details and club interest Despite Pochettino's focus on the World Cup, there are indications that he could return to club football after the tournament. His last managerial stint was with Chelsea during the 2023-24 season. However, his contract with the US Soccer Federation ends after this summer's finals. US Soccer CEO JT Batson confirmed that while they are focused on the World Cup, Pochettino and his staff have been open about club interest over recent years.

Career highlights Pochettino's managerial success and AC Milan's recent struggles Pochettino has had a successful managerial career, having previously managed clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain. He led Spurs to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final and won the Ligue 1 title with PSG. However, AC Milan recently sacked Massimiliano Allegri for failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The club finished fifth in Serie A after a disappointing season where they dropped from third to fifth place.

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Player focus US players remain focused on World Cup preparations Despite the uncertainty surrounding Pochettino's future, US players are not letting it distract them from their World Cup preparations. Midfielder Tyler Adams compared the situation to players in contract situations with their clubs. He stressed that Pochettino is "fully present with us every single day, finding ways to make us better, focusing on the trainings just as we are."

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