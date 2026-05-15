After raids, summons, lookout notices, ED arrests Kolkata DCP 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shantanu Sinha Biswas was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening. The arrest came after nearly 11 hours of questioning in a fraud and extortion case. Biswas had skipped four earlier summons, prompting the ED to issue lookout notices against him. He finally appeared at the ED office in Salt Lake on Thursday morning.

Case details Biswas suspected to be part of a syndicate Biswas is suspected to be a part of a syndicate with notorious criminal Sona Papu in Kolkata. An ED official said, "He (Biswas) didn't cooperate during questioning in connection with the probe into alleged land grabbing, extortion, and financial irregularities linked to the Sona Pappu network." "WhatsApp chat leaks and digital data seized from real estate businessman Joy Kamdar...revealed suspicious financial transactions linking Biswas to the illicit network, including an estimated ₹2.5 crore transaction," a senior ED official said.

Arrest details Kamdar was arrested on April 30 Kamdar was arrested on April 30 for his involvement in illegal transactions worth crores of rupees in a land-grabbing case. The ED recovered several digital devices from Kamdar that revealed transfers to shell companies. The ED official said, "While going through the bank transactions of Sona Pappu, we found several financial transactions, including those made to the account of Biswas. Which is why he came under our scanner."

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