After Rajasthan tragedy, schools to check safety in all aspects
After a heartbreaking wall collapse at a Rajasthan school left seven kids dead and 28 injured, the Ministry of Education is rolling out strict safety checks nationwide.
Schools now have to review their buildings, fire safety, exits, and electrical setups to catch any risks early.
Focus on student well-being
Schools are being told to run regular evacuation drills and first aid training with help from local agencies.
Plus, there's a new focus on student well-being: more counseling services and peer support groups are coming.
If anything unsafe happens—or almost happens—schools must report it within 24 hours.
Parents, communities urged to speak up
Parents and communities are being urged to speak up if they spot anything dangerous at school or on the way there.
The Ministry wants these changes in place right away so students can feel safer every day.