After Rajasthan tragedy, schools to check safety in all aspects

Schools are being told to run regular evacuation drills and first aid training with help from local agencies. Plus, there's a new focus on student well-being: more counseling services and peer support groups are coming. If anything unsafe happens—or almost happens—schools must report it within 24 hours.

Parents, communities urged to speak up

Parents and communities are being urged to speak up if they spot anything dangerous at school or on the way there.

The Ministry wants these changes in place right away so students can feel safer every day.