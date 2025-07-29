Next Article
Yemen nurse's death sentence: India says no last-minute reprieve
The Indian government has clarified that reports about Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, getting a last-minute reprieve are not true.
While there were claims her execution had been called off by local authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs says nothing has changed and her case is still ongoing.
Priya's family hopes for pardon through 'blood money' talks
Priya was sentenced to death for allegedly killing her former business partner in 2017.
Her family and supporters are hoping for a pardon through "blood money" talks with the victim's family, but negotiations have been tough since India doesn't have official ties with Yemen's Houthi regime.
The MEA says they're still exploring every possible legal option to help her.