'You are a comedy piece': Judge to lawyer in caste row

During a recent hearing, Justice G R Swaminathan told Advocate S Vanchinathan, "You are a comedy piece," after Vanchinathan publicly accused him of caste and communal bias. The case got so heated that the matter's now been sent to the Chief Justice, since personal attacks have gone beyond regular court criticism.

Justice Swaminathan calls accusations against him 'most unfortunate' Justice Swaminathan emphasized how important it is for judges to stay independent, calling the public accusations against him "most unfortunate."

The court is looking into Vanchinathan's social media and interview comments about alleged favoritism toward Brahmin lawyers over those from Scheduled Castes.

Lawyer made allegations through interviews, posts Vanchinathan, a human rights lawyer and activist, made his allegations through interviews and posts online.

When asked to clarify in court, he refused to answer directly and wanted written questions instead.

His ongoing public criticism could even lead to contempt charges.