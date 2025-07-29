'You are a comedy piece': Judge to lawyer in caste row
During a recent hearing, Justice G R Swaminathan told Advocate S Vanchinathan, "You are a comedy piece," after Vanchinathan publicly accused him of caste and communal bias.
The case got so heated that the matter's now been sent to the Chief Justice, since personal attacks have gone beyond regular court criticism.
Justice Swaminathan calls accusations against him 'most unfortunate'
Justice Swaminathan emphasized how important it is for judges to stay independent, calling the public accusations against him "most unfortunate."
The court is looking into Vanchinathan's social media and interview comments about alleged favoritism toward Brahmin lawyers over those from Scheduled Castes.
Lawyer made allegations through interviews, posts
Vanchinathan, a human rights lawyer and activist, made his allegations through interviews and posts online.
When asked to clarify in court, he refused to answer directly and wanted written questions instead.
His ongoing public criticism could even lead to contempt charges.
Lawyer's ongoing public criticism may lead to contempt charges
With things getting tense, several retired judges have urged the Bench to step back due to concerns over conflict of interest.
The judge's sharp remark and the referral show he wants the issue handled seriously—but also fairly and without more drama outside the courtroom.