IMD issues orange alert for Delhi, red for Haryana

Rain likely to continue till July 31 in NCR

Expect light to moderate showers with thunder in spots like Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura, Red Fort, and Chandni Chowk.

Rainy weather is set to stick around till July 31 in the NCR. For Haryana folks, very heavy rainfall could mean a higher risk of flooding—so it's smart to stay updated.

Other states from Gujarat to Assam and Kerala are also bracing for storms and strong winds this week.