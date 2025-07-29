Next Article
Sulieman, terrorist behind Pahalgam attack, killed in encounter with Army
The Indian Army's para commandos pulled off a major operation near Srinagar, taking out three terrorists.
Among them was Sulieman (also known as Asif), believed to be behind the April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.
The mission, called "Operation Mahadev," kicked off after the Army picked up key communications linked to the earlier attack.
Family of victim Lt. Narwal praises Army
Alongside Sulieman, two other wanted men—Jibran (involved in a Sonamarg Tunnel attack) and Hamza Afghani—were also killed.
The Army's action drew praise from Rajesh Narwal, whose son Lt. Vinay Narwal died in the Pahalgam incident; he said he was "proud of the Army's courage" and called for continued efforts against terrorism.