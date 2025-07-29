Sulieman, terrorist behind Pahalgam attack, killed in encounter with Army India Jul 29, 2025

The Indian Army's para commandos pulled off a major operation near Srinagar, taking out three terrorists.

Among them was Sulieman (also known as Asif), believed to be behind the April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.

The mission, called "Operation Mahadev," kicked off after the Army picked up key communications linked to the earlier attack.