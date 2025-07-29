Next Article
Bengaluru battles dengue this monsoon—BBMP's tips to stay safe
Bengaluru is in the middle of a tough dengue season, with 1,685 cases reported so far this year—442 of those just in July.
Heavy monsoon rains have made things worse, helping mosquitoes thrive.
In response, city officials led by Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao are ramping up mosquito-control efforts and spreading the word about prevention.
BBMP on the ground, but residents must also do their part
The BBMP is hitting mosquito hotspots with larvicides and regular fogging, especially in high-risk areas. But they're clear: beating dengue takes teamwork.
Residents are being urged to keep water from collecting around their homes, cover up containers, and use repellents—small steps that can make a big difference during this rainy season.