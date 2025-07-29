Next Article
Himachal floods: Economic loss over ₹1.52 lakh crore
Relentless monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to severe floods and landslides since June 20, 2025, leaving 164 people dead. Mandi district has been hit the hardest.
Alongside the tragic loss of life, homes and key infrastructure across the state have taken a major hit.
The total economic loss is massive—over ₹1.52 lakh crore—impacting families, farms, roads, and basic services.
Heavy rains are still making things tough for rescue teams.
Around 200 roads are blocked statewide, while power and water supplies have also been disrupted.
Despite all this, local authorities are working around the clock to help those affected.