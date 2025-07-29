Next Article
Just 5% families compensated for train accident deaths in Mumbai
From January 1, 2015, to May 31, 2025, over 26,500 people lost their lives on Mumbai's local trains—mostly due to overcrowding, falls, and risky track crossings.
Yet out of all these tragedies, just 1,408 families received compensation (capped at ₹8 lakh per case).
Most victims' families are still waiting for support.
Why the delay?
Local train coaches often carry up to three times their intended capacity, making it tough and dangerous to board or get off.
Families face long waits and legal hurdles for compensation; some even give up because the process is so draining.
Activists say the payouts are too low and unevenly given out, calling for faster claims and safer infrastructure.